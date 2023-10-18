Boks back on top of the world

By Jerry Barnes

One crucial game is all it takes to affect a team’s standing.

This was witnessed recently after South Africa managed to outplay France 29-28 during the quarter-finals of the ongoing Rugby World Cup last Sunday.

The Springboks are now ranked first after beating France.

Some rugby followers are concerned about the timing of the new-look World Rugby rankings and indicated that it may affect the team psychologically.

ALSO READ | Opinion: Springboks deserve a heroes’ welcome

On the other hand, local rugby experts and coaches are singing a different tune.

The UKZN Rugby coach Jason Oliphant says rankings are just figures which means teams’ performances are monitored. Oliphant also believes that the Springboks’ mission is far bigger than just to play to improve the rankings.

“I believe the Springboks are playing for more than just World rankings; captain Siya has said that the players are fighting for everyone in South Africa.

“The rankings are of a little consequence right now. Ireland and France were both ranked higher than South Africa going into the quarter-finals, yet they have both been knocked out.

I believe the Springboks are striving to be the best they can be themselves, the brand and the country. One only had to see what Jessi Kriel looked like after the game to understand this.

“The Springboks also have some of the best coaches and players in the world,” said Oliphant.

The director of rugby at Maritzburg College, Hendré Marnitz also suggested that the World Rugby rankings meant nothing to the Springboks’ technical bench and team.

“Knowing [SA Rugby director of rugby] Rassie [Erasmus], he wouldn’t even look or talk about the rankings; he would be fully focused on planning how to beat England,” said Marnitz.

Ireland’s 15-month reign as the No. 1 side in the world came to an end after their defeat by New Zealand. The Springboks now boast a rating of 92,48 points compared to New Zealand’s 90,91, with Ireland third on 90,57.

ALSO READ | SA files appeal to avoid Rugby World Cup flag ban

France have dropped a couple of places to fourth after their loss to SA, on 87,81 points, with England coming next in fifth after they moved up a spot at Scotland’s expense.

England, who beat Fiji 30-24, and Argentina, who edged Wales, will be viewed as the underdogs in their respective semi-finals, against the Boks and All Blacks.

Following Los Pumas’ 29-17 win, they have traded places with the Welsh in seventh and eighth, with Australia sitting ninth and Fiji in tenth position this Monday.

World Rugby rankings