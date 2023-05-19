Chance to move up the standings for Sharks when they face Cheetahs

By Carl Peters

The Sharks will be challenged to maintain their much-improved form in the Currie Cup’s Premier Division when they host the log-leading Cheetahs in Durban tonight.

The kick-off at Kings Park is set for 7.05 pm, as part of a potentially hot round of games this weekend.

Over the past five rounds of matches, Joey Mongalo’s black-and-white side have gathered more points than any other team in the Premier Division.

Uplifting victories have been posted over the title-holding Pumas and the Bulls away from home by them over the past fortnight, following a one-sided win over Griquas in their last home game just before the back-to-back trips.

They now have an inviting opportunity to move up from third place in the standings when they lock horns with the dangerous Cheetahs, from whom the Durban franchise just signed flyhalf Sisa Masuku.

In that top-three bracket of the eight-team log table, the Cheetahs have 38 points, Pumas 35 and Sharks 33 with four matches to complete the round-robin section, before play-offs begin.

Mongalo confirmed on Thursday that the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship stars have been kept out of the selection frame for the Currie Cup as part of an agreement that was reached with the players before the Currie Cup, allowing the squad for the latter to focus well on gelling.

He has lock Reniel Hugo operating as team skipper again this week, and the ever-critical half-back pairing comprises Tiaan Fourie and Lionel Cronje, while Nevaldo Fleurs lines up as fullback against the Cheetahs.

The front row features Khwezi Mona, Fez Mbatha and Carlu Sadie, while the bench includes Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Bradley Davids and Marnus Potgieter.

This 11th round of games officially begins with a clash between Western Province and Pumas in the Cape at 5 pm on Friday.

Saturday sees Griffons host Griquas at 1 pm, followed by a Jukskei derby between the Lions and Bulls in Johannesburg at 3 pm