Kriel takes Pietermaritzburg to the world stage

By Carl Peters

When the Springboks start their 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign against Scotland on Sunday, pumped-up Maritzburg College pupils will be heavily rooting for the team and College Old Boy Jesse Kriel in particular through their television screens.

The school’s director of rugby, Hendré Marnitz, says the boys are not just big rugby fans as a result of the school’s producing a great number of sporting heroes, but are also aware that Kriel matriculated from there in 2012.

They even received a personal greeting from Kriel before the Springboks left for Europe for their final World Cup preparations recently, according to Maritzburg College’s head of marketing, Sally Upfold.

Marnitz said this week that the pupils have really been looking forward to the World Cup action and believe that the Springboks are among the top favourites to clinch the title, along with New Zealand, France and Ireland.

“There has been a real buzz around the school regarding the World Cup. Even the small games, the boys will be watching those, too. There have been loads of ‘SuperBru’ and score predictors running around, so it’s a really exciting time,” said Marnitz.

Jesse is a real crowd favourite in the school. Everybody knows that he is a College old boy and everybody is rooting for him. Everybody can’t wait to see him run out for the Springboks.

Kriel, who has been earning his living in Japan’s rugby league in recent years, went to Pretoria University after leaving Maritzburg College and then played for the Bulls rugby franchise in the country’s capital.

That’s where Marnitz first encountered the Cape-born Kriel, while employed on the Bulls’ coaching staff.

“A lot of people will agree that Jesse is talented, but I think what sets Jesse apart from the rest is his mental toughness; he is extremely hard working, he has a huge drive within himself, he wants to be successful and he wants to do well.

He is lucky enough to have talent, so if you put all those things together, that explains why Jesse is really successful.

“Whenever Jesse runs out for the Springboks, there are a couple of things that stand out. One is the energy that he brings onto the field. The second thing is the organisation skills he has, and then, he is an unbelievably good defender, too.”

That forms part of the 29-year-old player’s overall role in the team, where he has to be a link between the forwards and backline players, while looking for scoring opportunities himself.

Kriel, whose twin brother Daniel also played professional rugby, and his Bok team-mates lock horns with the Scots at 5.45 pm on Sunday in Marseille, the south of France, with television coverage on SuperSport and SABC.