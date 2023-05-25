Only complacency can get in the Sharks’ way against Griffons

By Carl Peters

The Sharks have reached a very pleasing situation in the Currie Cup where complacency is arguably their biggest obstacle in the race to confirm semi-final berths.

The black-and-white rugby gang from the coast will be protecting a solid, five-match winning run when they face newly-promoted stragglers, the Griffons, in the third-last match of the round-robin phase of the domestic competition. The game starts at 3 pm on Friday in Welkom.

That splendid sequence of results has put the Sharks in second spot in the Premier Division’s eight-team standings, and another win in the Free State will boost their bid to have a home semi-final.

Philip Lemmer, one of the team’s assistant coaches, says the forwards in their line-up have done very well to lead the charge in recent weeks and are again expected to throttle the Griffons’ hopes of dominating play on home turf at Down Touch Investments Stadium Friday afternoon.

We must thank the forwards for their hard work. One thing they pride themselves on is being obedient to the call, and the system," said the forwards coach on Wednesday.

“We know for a fact that unity among the forwards is key. If eight guys don’t do the same thing at the same time, you get exposed. We must thank the senior guys in the team for leading the way and taking ownership [of the challenge]; and whatever we work on during the week, they make sure we do it over weekends.

Otherwise it means nothing, and we have a saying that the forwards are like a dad in a home with the responsibility to provide, to give the best possible ball, and so far it is going well

In the standings, Lemmer’s side are sitting on the same number of points (38) as the Cheetahs with three games remaining for all, but the Cheetahs have a better points-difference at present, which has them at the summit officially. In contrast, the Griffons sit at the base of the standings with just nine points from their 11 outings to date.

The Pumas are three points adrift of the Griquas and Sharks in third spot as they seek to defend the title they gallantly won last year, while Western Province occupy fourth spot on 31 points.

But Lemmer warned that the current standings, and title hopes, could change because of the ability of the bigger franchises to use players from the United Rugby Championship (URC).

He confirmed a statement from head coach Joey Mongalo last week that the Sharks decided a while back not to use URC stars in the Currie Cup. But Lemmer added that they won’t hesitate to rope in some of those URC men should injuries and form suddenly become a massive problem for their current Currie Cup unit.

If you study the log, you will see that all teams are desperate for wins. All desperately need a win or two to be in the semi-finals

We know that this weekend’s game is a game that we have to do well in. A lot of people will say it’s an easy game, but we have seen in the past that playing the Griffons in Welkom is tough.

“All teams pride themselves on defence, and as soon as the game gets loose, any of the top teams can cut you to pieces.

“So, it’s important you protect that goalline with everything you’ve got.” The Sharks team will be named today