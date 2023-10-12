Pressure is on as Sharks face four consecutive games in Europe

By Carl Peters

If given the choice, the Sharks would likely have chosen a more comfortable opening to the 2023/24 United Rugby Championship (URC) than having to play four consecutive games in Europe from next week.

What’s more is that they will be missing most of their leading players because of Springbok duty or injury.

However, new Sharks coach John Plumtree says the situation is what it is and his travelling party will just have to roll with the punches after they depart on Monday.

But there is much hope that they will gel in time, having already done some good preparations in Durban, according to the 58-year-old tactician from New Zealand.

Having played a couple of friendlies over the past fortnight, Plumtree’s black-and-white side start their campaign against title-holding Munster at Thomond Park in Ireland next Saturday, October 21, then tackle Leinster at RDS Arena in the same land on the following Saturday, October 28.

Their next stop will be in London on Friday, November 3, to lock horns with Ospreys, before they close their tour with a clash against Zebre in Italy on the following Friday, November 10.

It is certainly a tall order, and it is made worse by Plumtree confirming on Wednesday that over a dozen of his players will be absent for the European mission.

The casualty list includes lock Gerbrandt Grobler, who fractured his arm recently.

“The main thing is patience. We have a good squad, but we need time to get things right,” Plumtree said on Wednesday.

“I am happy where we are at in terms of preparations. Another friendly this week would not have been good; we would have run the risk of injuries and we’re jumping on the plane on Monday. We have had adequate weeks of training so far.”

We still got training tomorrow and we will train again on Monday morning before we fly out on Monday night, so I am happy with the preparations

On the positive side of manpower issues, recent Sharks signing Aphiwe Dyantyi’s fitness has improved, after he was out of the game for a long time due to a drug ban.

“You can see the potential, but he is still a bit rusty. We are excited about his potential,” said the Sharks’ director of rugby, Neil Powell, in the same gathering with Plumtree at Kings Park on Wednesday.

“He is not there yet, but with more game-time and spending more time in the system, and understanding his role and responsibilities, he will shake off that rustiness and just get better. A big talent definitely, and good knowledge of the game, which he is willing to share. He is available for selection.”

Added Plumtree: “The [friendly] games against the Lions and Stormers were quite physical. Everyone’s got some game-time that was available, and to show what they’re capable of. Will we get better as the tour goes on? Yes, I think we will, because we will be playing more together.”

And we know the quality of the opposition we are coming up against. We are playing Munster, we are playing Leinster, and it does not get much harder than that. Wow, what an opportunity

As far as the World Cup-based absentees are concerned, the Sharks will particularly miss a host of powerful forward players on tour in the form of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch and Eben Etzebeth.

Both their scrumhalves, Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Daniels, are absent for the same reason, while centre Lukhanyo Am was recently called up by the Boks to replace another international from the Sharks in the shape of winger Makazole Mapimpi, who got injured.

However, several of the absentees promise to be available again when the Sharks play their first home game of the new season on November 18 against Connacht at Kings Park.

The Vodacom-backed URC season will again run until the middle of next year, with the Sharks seeking to make the semi-finals for the first time in three editions.