Sharks eye an upset victory

By Carl Peters

For the Sharks’ daunting European Champions Cup quarter-final date with Toulouse in France this week, key midfielder Lukhanyo Am has no doubt that cohesion and discipline will be the main ingredients for an upset win on foreign turf.

Am and his rugby gang from Durban will be carrying the South African flag in Saturday’s 4 pm clash at Stade Ernest Wallon in the south of France, as will the equally-pumped Stormers unit against Exeter Chiefs in England two hours later.

One of many Springboks in the Sharks’ expensively-assembled squad, Am says that they will look to build on their last-16 victory over Irish visitors Munster at Kings Park last weekend, and can draw some confidence from their away win over the Bordeaux Begles earlier in the competition, for this weekend’s knockout affair.

But should they concede a high number of penalties to Toulouse, their victory hopes are bound to slide. “Two weeks back, it was our first game in eight weeks as a group. We had a Springbok camp which disturbed the continuity in the team. So we were under-cooked against Scarlets, but I think it was a good thing just to go out there and get game-time [for the Sharks’ Boks],” he said yesterday.

It was quite evident, in terms of performance, last weekend against Munster that it did help us; was very beneficial … We are in a good space and we are going up there to play rugby.

Being involved in the Champions Cup’s knockout phase also boosts the Sharks’ known plans to become a world-leading franchise under the current ownership structure, but victory requires a solid effort. “I think the French sides have a similar style of play to us — that set-piece and forward dominance.

And a backline that is not afraid to move the ball around,” said Am. “So, it’s almost like for like. But I think going up to Toulouse, they are definitely a big side, with home advantage, so it is definitely going to be a challenge for us but it is something we are fully preparing for.

“I think the Bulls did well [against Toulouse last weekend] up to about the 50th minute; the only thing that cost the Bulls was the penalty count. You know, South African teams like the confrontational, physical side of things. I think you need to bring that against a side like Toulouse. If we can have good discipline, and minimise their opportunities to get into our 22-yard area, I think that will give us a fair chance.

“Our discipline has definitely been a work-on. It was kind of frustrating, because we were letting ourselves down by conceding too many penalties, so it’s definitely something we are still working on.”

The Sharks team for Saturday’s match will be released tomorrow, but scrumhalf Jaden Hendrickse and lock Eben Etzebeth are reportedly at risk of not being included due to injuries picked up against Munster last Saturday.

The Sharks director of rugby, Neil Powell, has put a brave face on that negative development by saying it will give others in the squad a chance to shine should forced changes have to be made