Sharks face injury blues

By Carl Peters

Already faced with inconsistent form, the Sharks have been hit by untimely injuries with two of their Springboks ruled out for the season and a third player sidelined for at least a week.

The black-and-white rugby gang from Durban will finish the round-robin phase of the United Rugby Championship (URC) and any knockout action after that without lock Eben Etzebeth and scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse.

This was confirmed on Thursday when the franchise’s director of rugby, Neil Powell, named his team for today’s clash with Italian visitors Benetton at Kings Park.

The match kicks off at 6.30 pm, just after a Currie Cup duel between another Sharks XV and the Bulls on the same turf.

Powell said shoulder injuries picked up by Etzebeth and Hendrikse before the team’s loss to Toulouse in the European Champions Cup last weekend will keep them sidelined until July 1, on doctor’s orders.

ALSO READ | Sharks set for ‘double header’

They would then be in a race against time to be in tip-top condition for the Boks’ World Cup defence in September.

In addition, Sharks centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg has had to be replaced by Australian veteran Ben Tapuai for today’s clash, after he was stretchered off against Toulouse with a concussion.

This means that Marnus Potgieter gets a place on the bench this week.

However, Powell said his talent-laden but up-and-down side are determined to finish the league phase of the URC on a winning note and go into the knockout stage in a mean mood.

He said they are also very aware that they need to finish in the top seven of the URC standings to qualify for the next Champions Cup.

“These are two massive games, two massive weeks for us,” he said. “The guys are really keen to do well and also qualify for the next Heineken Cup.

“Eben and Jaden are probably out for the season. It is unfortunate for us, but we have to try to keep the rest of the players in the system.”

ALSO READ | Bok-laden Sharks to face Toulouse in European Champions Cup quarters

After Friday’s game, the Sharks will complete the round-robin section of the URC with another home match against Munster next Saturday (6.15 pm kick-off).

The quarter-finals will follow a fortnight later. In the race for that knockout phase, Powell’s men currently sit in eighth position in the 16-team standings and need to at least stay there for the next two weeks in terms of the last-eight action in the URC.

The two teams lying just above them, the Bulls and Connacht, are two points and three points better off, respectively.

But there is also competition from Benetton and Cardiff, who sit one point and two points behind the Sharks, respectively, with these two nervous rounds of action remaining in the round-robin.

We are under no illusions that Benetton will come at us with everything they’ve got. But we also understand how important it is for us to win.

Meanwhile in the Currie Cup, the Sharks sit in the middle of a log table that is led by the Pumas and Cheetahs after five rounds of play.

The Sharks, as well as Western Province, have lost two games each, while the title-holding Pumas and Cheetahs have lost one match each.

The Sharks ended the Pumas’ winning run last weekend, which suggests they will have good confidence for today’s 3.30 pm clash with the second-last Bulls.

Sharks team to face Benetton:

1. Ox Nche, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Hyron Andrews, 5. Gerbrandt Grobler, 6. Siya Kolisi (capt), 7. Vincent Tshituka, 8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 9. Grant Williams, 10. Curwin Bosch, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Ben Tapuai, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Werner Kok, 15. Boeta Chamberlain. Replacements: 16. Kerron van Vuuren, 17. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18. Carlu Sadie, 19. Jeandre Labuschagne, 20. Phepsi Buthelezi, 21. Cameron Wright, 22. Marnus Potgieter, 23. Thaakir Abrahams. Sharks XV to face Bulls: 1. Dian Bleuler, 2. Dan Jooste, 3. Hanro Jacobs, 4. Corne Rahl, 5. Reniel Hugo (capt), 6. Tinotenda Mavesere, 7. Ockie Barnard, 8. James Venter, 9. Bradley Davids, 10. Fred Zeilinga, 11. Yaw Penxe, 12. Murray Koster, 13. Josh Jonas, 14. Phikolomzi Sobahle, 15. Nevaldo Fleurs. Replacements: 16. Fez Mbatha, 17. Khwezi Mona, 18. Khutha Mchunu, 19. Athi Khethani, 20. Mpilo Gumede, 21. Tiaan Fourie, 22. Lionel Cronje, 23. Zee Mkhabela.

United Rugby Championship Fixtures

Friday

Sharks v Benetton Rugby — 6.30 pm Glasgow Warriors v Llanelli Scarlets — 8.35 pm Ulster v Dragons — 8.35 pm

Saturday

Bulls v Zebre — 1 pm Lions v Leinster — 4 pm Stormers v Munster — 6.15 pm Connacht v Cardiff Rugby — 8.35 pm Edinburgh v Ospreys ­­— 8.35 pm.