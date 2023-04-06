Sharks pay tribute to former coach Ian ‘Mr Mac’ McIntosh

By Carl Peters

SA Rugby, the Sharks, Maritzburg College Old Boys Association and others have paid tribute to legendary coach Ian McIntosh, who died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 84.

Born in Zimbabwe on September 24, 1938, “Mac” coached the Springboks in 1993-94 and, before that, he famously guided the Sharks to their first Currie Cup title in 1990. He won three more Currie Cup titles as coach of the Sharks (1992, 1995 and 1996) and also took the Sharks to the first Super 12 final in 1996, when they lost to the Blues.

After his coaching days, McIntosh was a Springbok selector for 13 years. Said Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, “He was an intensely passionate rugby man through and through, someone who never stopped learning, coaching, educating and giving back.”

“He will be remembered as Springbok and Sharks coach, who plotted the unthinkable in 1990 when the ‘Banana Boys’ beat the mighty Bulls in the Currie Cup final in Pretoria, but later in his life, along with Sarla [SA Rugby Legends Association], ‘Mac’ did magnificent work in uplifting the less fortunate, using rugby as a tool to bring smiles to the faces of thousands of children through the years.”

The national organisation noted that apart from coaching the Boks, McIntosh coached the Springbok Sevens team in 2003 — the only man who was head coach of both of South Africa’s senior national men’s rugby teams.

Former chief executive officer of the Sharks and current president of the KZN Rugby Union, Brian van Zyl, said McIntosh had not only been innovative, but also practical as a coach.

He did not want robots for players, but intelligent men who could think on their feet.

“He personified what it meant to wear the jersey with pride and was a true rugby man. His proud and celebrated legacy will continue for years to come

The Maritzburg College Old Boys Association added: “It was with great sadness that the Maritzburg College community learned of the passing of legendary former Rhodesian, Sharks and Springbok coach, Ian McIntosh.

“He had a penchant for calling everyone ‘Master’, but he was truly a master of the art of coaching rugby and getting players to believe in themselves.” McIntosh is survived by his wife, Rhona, and their three sons, Ross, Craig and Evan