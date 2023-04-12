Sharks set for ‘double header’

By Witness Reporter

The Sharks are preparing to host a “double header” on Friday at Kings Park. Their Currie Cup team will face the Bulls at 3.30 pm and their URC team encounter Benetton of Italy at 6.30 pm

According to Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell there was a massive sense of disappointment in the changeroom after his team’s defeat in the European Champions Cup quarter-final, and it should not be surprising.

Seldom has a team given as much as the Sharks gave as overwhelming underdogs in Toulouse and still ended up shipping over 50 points. And Powell is right when he says it was never a 54-20 game, with his team being in the battle right up to the 67th minute, when they trailed by just six points.

“It was a big disappointment. Walking into the change-room after the game, it was dead quiet. You could see the disappointment on the guys’ faces and in the environment in the changeroom,” said Powell.

He agreed too that there was a massive turning point. Had Grant Williams been awarded his second try, and it was only as Curwin Bosch was about to kick the conversion that the referee bowed to the crowd noise and the TMO found a marginal forward pass, that it was disallowed, the Sharks could well have pushed mighty Toulouse close.

Even won the game. That Toulouse were stretched to breaking point at times when the Sharks came on them was mirrored in the expressions of the home team’s coaching staff when the French side finally got more than a score ahead with just over 10 minutes remaining.

It was a look of absolute relief. And it was then the Sharks gave up the ghost and ended up losing by a wide margin that flattered the hosts. “For most of the game we were really in it. The turning point was that try that was disallowed because of a forward pass.

“I think if we scored that we probably could have gotten a bit of momentum and tried to stay on top of them to finish strong in the game,” he said.

But unfortunately the try was disallowed. I feel that was probably the turning point in the game. Despite falling flat at that was a big effort, big fight.

There have been times recently when Powell and the Sharks have appeared to be in a state of denial when they’ve said things like that, but not this time. It was a supreme effort and the intensity and physicality that has been so often lacking was there in spades. So was the attacking shape and the willingness to take on the opposition.

Of all people it was in fact Curwin Bosch who led the way as an attacking player, although it was his counterattacking that really stood out. Siya Kolisi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe were also good, and although Powell didn’t mention it, Notshe’s try that was disallowed in the first half was also a marginal call.

Had it been awarded, and had the referee even bothered to check with the TMO, the Sharks would have gone 10-0 up. Disappointed as they may be, it was also a performance they could take confidence from.

If they can retain the intensity of the first hour and ride it as momentum into the business end of the URC season they may yet make something of their current campaign.