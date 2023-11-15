Runners gear up for Save Orion

By Jerry Barnes

The Save Orion Race (21,1 km, 10 km and 5 km run/walk) this weekend is, as usual, expected to bring together elite athletes from all over KwaZulu-Natal.

Besides the licensed participants, social fun runners/walkers are also expected to come out in big numbers for the event, which is treated as a family affair.

If the current buzz within the local running circles is anything to go by, the event may easily attract over 4 000 runners.

KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) president Steve Mkasi on Tuesday praised the “high standard” displayed by the organisers, especially the title sponsor, Save and the head of the local organising committee (Loc) Ajith Deena.

Mkasi said the Save Orion Race, which is “blessed” to be handled by well-versed administrators such as Deena, can easily become a leading continental race in the future.

The Save Orion Race defines Pietermaritzburg at this time of the year. In the athletics calendar, this time of the year is the last quarter of the season and the only event that stands out is the Orion Save Orion.

“As the president of the provincial athletics governing body (KZNA) I will be also attending the race just to wish all the runners well, but more importantly, we just love everything about it and the entire race is very classy,” said Mkasi.

Meanwhile, all runners and clubs are to note that due to popular demand, late registration will be accepted at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium, Princess Margaret Drive on Saturday, November 18 between 10 am and 4 pm and the good news is that no late registration fees will be applied. According to the organisers, the first 4 000 entrants will receive “absolutely fantastic” goody bags, whilst the 10 km and 21,1 km entrants qualify for T-shirts.

The race is scheduled for Sunday, November 19 at the Msunduzi Athletics Stadium.

The 10 km and 21,1 km events start at 5 am whilst the 5 km Fun Run/Walk starts at 8 am.

All finishers will receive medals.

The entry fee for the 21,1 km event is R250, while the fee for the 10 km is R160. Temporary licences for non-licenced athletes will be at R80 and R60, respectively. Entry fee for the 5 km event is R70.

Four well-stocked refreshment tables will ensure that participants are well taken care of. There will be an array of food stalls at the venue.

Selfie Booths on the route and at the finish will add to the hype, not forgetting fantastic entertainment. For enquiries, call Ajith Deena on 083 659 2732, 083 262 5121 or Javad Aziz on 078 885 5904.