‘Rural Boys’ in the run for Nedbank Cup glory

Jerry Barnes

Many football followers from local municipalities may be concentrating on top-flight teams and not be aware that there is a club from Mkhambathini that is still alive in the Nedbank Cup competition.

Mkhambathini FC, otherwise known as the “Rural Boys”, are scheduled to face Casric FC from the NFD in Mpumalanga at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday (3 pm) in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup and are currently campaigning in the Motsepe League.

According to their head coach Siyabong Mdluli, the Rural Boys may not be one of the “household” names or “hot property” in the “Ke Yona” event, but are capable of causing upsets and not just there to “add numbers”. Mdluli says his team worked very hard and went through a lot to reach the last 32 stage in the competition and are not prepared to lose.

Mdluli on Wednesday told The Witness that his team will play against the visitors on Sunday with one “main aim” — to win and qualify for the next round. “We are aware that we are still not known at all because we are not in the DStv Premiership or in the National First Division (Motsepe Foundation Championship).

“We fully understand that this is because we are still a new side and we were only formed last year [2022]. We are not expecting an easy game against our opponents as they are a very good team. Remember, they are from the NFD, which is a higher level than us.

We really went through a lot and worked very hard to reach this stage. We can’t really give it away now. We are going to fight to win at all costs, so that we can go through to the next round

He said the club was officially formed last year after buying a Motsepe League status from G-Millionaires FC from the South Coast. He claimed the team is owned by a couple of “influential” Mkhambathini businessmen and made up of players from the area.

“This is a reason why we are called the Rural Boys; we are proud of ourselves and our area. Our players are from all over Mkhambathini Valley. We have players from KwaNyavu, KwaXimba, Maqonqo, Swayimane and Mzizwane,” he said.

Mdluli said their plans will revolve around the likes of Sifiso Ngema, the captain, Senzo “Mbhobho” Ndlovu, leading goal scorer, Sabelo Shabani and Sandile Mkhwanazi.

Safa uMgungundlovu president Musa Zondi told The Witness that his organisation is happy and proud of the Rural Boys playing in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup.

“As our official representatives in the ongoing Nedbank Cup, we wish them all the best and are really proud of the boys,” he said.