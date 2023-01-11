SA-built Toyota Gazoos set the pace as racers tackle the ‘Empty Quarter’

Carl Peters

The Dakar Rally goes into the fifth-last stage in Saudi Arabia on Thursday with South Africa’s Henk Lategan having slipped from second place to fourth overall for the otherwise leading Toyota Gazoo Racing Team.

Wednesday’s 358 km special between Riyadh and Haradh was won by France’s Sebastien Loeb of Bahrain Raid Extreme in the car category and Argentina’s Luciano Benavides of Husqvarna Factory Racing in the bike division.

But Lategan’s unexpected and untimely mechanical problems on his Hilux from South Africa saw him come 62nd for Stage 9 on the day and shed two places overall in that tough car contest. He spent more than 40 minutes on repairs, although it was worse for seasoned Spanish driver Carlos Sainz (Audi) as he suffered a bad crash early in the stage that ruined his title bid.

Defending champion, Qatar’s Nasser Al-Atiyyah of Toyota Gazoo, was 11 minutes behind Loeb in the stage, but Al Attiyah still sits pretty in the overall standings, partly thanks to team-mate Lategan’s misfortunes on the day.

Al Attiyah now has a lead of almost 82 minutes over the second-placed driver, Brazilian rookie Lucas Moraes, who is also using a Hilux for the Overdrive Racing outfit. Moraes is, in turn, 22 minutes ahead of Loeb in the general classification.

South African veteran Giniel de Villiers placed his own Toyota seventh on Wednesday to remain fifth overall. Fellow countryman Brian Baragwanath (Century Racing) came 11th in the stage and still lies eighth overall. In the bike category, the overall leader remains American Skyler Howes of Husqvarna Factory Racing, but he is only seconds ahead of Australian Toby Price of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Today’s Stage 10 from Haradh to Shaybah in the mysterious “Empty Quarter” has a special of 114 km but a long liaison of 510 km in sand, sand and more sand.

This 45th edition of the famous rally-raid ends on Sunday.