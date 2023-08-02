SA eager to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

By Witness Reporter

The SA Football Association says a strong Safa delegation will once again try to impress upon a Fifa delegation why it is important for South Africa to be awarded the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup when all four candidates gather in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday.

Safa president Danny Jordaan will lead a delegation comprising of Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao, 2027 Bid Committee chair Tumi Dlamini, Bid Lead Russell Paul and Safa Women’s head Romaney Pinnock.

Jordaan said awarding the global tournament to Africa will change the complexion of women’s football on the continent.

“We are going to impress upon the delegates what hosting a Fifa Women’s World Cup event would do to the continent. The contribution the World Cup would make to Africa is unbelievable,” said Jordaan to safa.net.

We will put our case through, that this is Africa's time and that we have all what it takes to host a very successful World Cup. We have done it before and we want to do it for the continent once more.

He said Africa had a compelling case — if there was going to be fair treatment and equality in the game universally, the continent should be given the right to host the 2027 showpiece.

South Africa are one of the four bidding aspirants to host the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup together with Brazil and joint bids from Mexico and the United States, and then Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

The winner will be decided at a congress in Bangkok, Thailand, next May.