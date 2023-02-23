SA golfers all set for LIV season-opener

Carl Peters

South African golfers have experienced heightened action across various tours recently and the action gets bumped up further this week via the launch of LIV Golf’s 2023 season.

The Saudi-backed breakaway circuit gets rolling at the plush Mayakoba resort in Mexico on Friday and its field includes Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel, apart from many other “Saffers” doing duty on the European Tour, Sunshine Tour, U.S. PGA Tour and women’s scene this week.

LIV’s season-opener at El Camaleon Golf Club heralds a super-lucrative, 14-tournament programme thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund which bankrolls several competitions and franchises in what critics claim is “sportswashing” to cover up that country’s poor human rights record.

Millions up for grabs

A staggering prize fund of $20 million (approximately R361 million) is part of the razzmatazz in Mexico this week, and LIV again features individual and team play as a signature feature of its operation.

This second season of LIV includes stops in the U.S., Australia, Singapore, England and Australia until early November, but with most events planned for America this time, PGA Tour officials are reportedly very concerned about the growing competition.

In comparison to LIV’s massive moola, Thursday’s tee-offs for the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour and Hero Indian Open on the European Tour feature far lower purses of $8,4 million (roughly R151 million) and $1,75 million (about R32 million) respectively.

The Honda Classic is taking place at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida and the South African hopefuls there are virtually all the ones who still have American playing rights.

The Hero Indian Open is based at the Gary Player-designed DLF Country Club in Gurgaon and its field includes on-form Oliver Bekker and eight other men from the so-called Rainbow Nation at the southern tip of the African continent.

Meanwhile, the domestic scene features the Nelson Mandela Bay Championship at Humewood GC in Gqerberha and its purse is $350 000 (approximately R6 million).

The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour, meaning a number of foreigners will be tackling the cream of South Africa’s home-based players for honours for the fourth consecutive week as part of the agreement between those two circuits.