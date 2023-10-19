SA golfers eye huge payout

By Carl Peters

Hungry South African golfers are set to hit balls across the European, American, LIV and Sunshine tours for the second consecutive week, with the equivalent of over R1,2 billion up for grabs in total.

In chasing cups and chunks of that huge moola on offer, they can draw positives from last week’s play, including Zander Lombard’s second place in the Spanish Open, Wilco Nienaber’s 17th spot in the same tournament, and other South Africans filling the first 12 positions in the Blue Label Challenge.

Lombard and Nienaber now lead a hefty group of 15 players from SA to the Andalucia Masters’ tee-off today at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, south of last week’s European Tour action in Madrid.

The other hopefuls from these paths include Thriston Lawrence, Ockie Strydom, Oliver Bekker, Justin Walters, Hennie du Plessis and Louis de Jager.

The action on the par-72 course at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande is being bankrolled by Estrella Damm N.A, a non-alcoholic beer, and the prize fund is $3,75 million for four rounds of play until Sunday.

The club is hosting a DP World Tour event for the first time, but is said to be familiar with several big-name players because for more than 50 years, it has hosted the European Nations Championship — the Sotogrande Cup, a prestigious tournament in Europe for leading amateurs.

Thursday also sees the start of the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club in Chiba Prefecture, which is located in the greater Tokyo area of Japan.

The tournament is co-sanctioned by the American and Japanese circuits and has, since its inception in 2019, been sponsored by Zozo, a Japanese clothing brand.

It boasts a $8,5 million pot on a par-70 layout, where young Garrick Higgo is carrying the South African flag.

Meanwhile, Friday sees the start of the LIV Team Championship in Miami and the latest leg of the Vodacom Origins of Golf series at Wild Coast Sun on the Sunshine Tour.

The LIV affair is carrying a massive purse of $50 million at Trump National Doral in Florida.

The winning team in this season-ending tournament will pocket $14 million and the runners-up $8 million.

The event features a match-play competition for tomorrow’s quarter-finals and Saturday’s semi-finals, then stroke play for Sunday’s final round.

South Africa’s “Stinger GC” comprises Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel, who will look for a great finish to what has been a modest campaign this year.

Like the Miami showdown, the Vodacom Origins KZN will have three rounds of play from Friday until Sunday, at the Wild Coast Sun Country Club on the border of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The competition has a prize purse of R2 million on a par-70 layout and is one of two set for the KZN coast over the next two weeks.

The Vodacom Origins of Golf is celebrating 20 years as the leading professional-amateur series on the Sunshine Tour and the series final is scheduled for November 2 at Pezula in Knysna.