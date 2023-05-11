SA golfers in the hunt at lucrative U.S. and Belgian events this week

By Carl Peters

South Africa’s top golfers will strut their stuff in two significant tournaments on U.S. greens and another in Belgium this week. Five of them tee-off in the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson Classic in Texas on Thursday and four others start LIV Golf’s latest event in Oklahoma on Friday.

A further 13 “Saffers’ are down to open the European Tour’s Soudal Open in the Belgian port city of Antwerp this morning. The Byron Nelson Classic is based at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, and carries a prize fund of $9,5 million (R178 million) on a par-71 layout.

The South Africans going “hunting” there today are Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, MJ Daffue and Dylan Frittelli. Though none of them has won a big tournament recently, there might be hope for them in the fact that nine players from outside the U.S. have been winners in the last 14 editions of the Byron Nelson.

In fact, the tournament’s two-time defending champion is South Korea’s K.H. Lee. Some 360 km north of McKinney, LIV Golf hosts its latest money-spinning competition at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa — the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma — from tomorrow until Sunday.

The South Africans hopefuls there will be Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace. This is LIV’s sixth event of a year in which it plans to have 14 tournaments and a major team showdown as a climax.

The prize purse in Tulsa is more than $25 million for singles and team play combined. The singles winner on Sunday will receive $4 million from a $20 million individual competition fund, while another $5 million is split between the top three teams, with $3 million going to the top team, which is standard for LIV this year.

The European Tour, meanwhile, is having its second consecutive tournament in Europe this week in the form of the Soudal Open in Antwerp, following stops in Asia and Africa. The Soudal Open, also known as the Belgian Open, features a strong South African group that includes Brandon Stone, Wilco Nienaber and Oliver Bekker.

Most of the group played in the Italian Open in the “Eternal City” of Rome last week, where the best-placed “Saffer” was Daniel van Tonder in tied-fifth and the winner was Poland’s Adrian Meronk. The purse in Antwerp this week is $2 million.