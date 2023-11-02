SA golfers keep busy

By Carl Peters

South African golfers will seek honours in the Vodacom Origins final in Knysna, the World Wide Technology Championships in Mexico, and the Volvo China Open from Thursday.

These competitions also serve as warm-ups for some of the players ahead of “Africa’s Major”, the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City next week.

The Vodacom Origins of Golf series for 2023 is climaxing at the course where the annual pro-am circuit first teed off in 2004 at Pezula in Knysna, and will feature “a selection of South Africa’s DP World Tour, European Challenge Tour and Asian Tour campaigners”, according to the Sunshine Tour.

These players are back home for the final of a series “that over the past two decades has launched the careers of some of the country’s golf stars and defined the careers of others”, said the domestic tour.

ALSO READ | SA golfers eye huge payout

The field includes Oliver Bekker, Dylan Mostert, Neil Schietekat, current Sunshine Tour winners Luca Filippi, Robin Williams, Malcolm Mitchell and Rupert Kaminski, as well as rising stars of the local game.

The inaugural event of the series was won by Louis Oosthuizen and he has gone on to become one of the country’s most respected players on the international scene.

This week’s field includes Jean Hugo, the winner of a record 11 Vodacom Origins of Golf titles.

Three other South Africans will be teeing off at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico — Erik van Rooyen, MJ Daffue and Dylan Frittelli. Their “action area” is the first golf design by American great Tiger Woods, the El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.

This is the first time the PGA Tour will be hosting an event at a Woods-designed layout, but is the Tour’s third stop in Mexico this season.

However, since it’s the third-last event on the Tour schedule, some players will be under pressure to get the scores they need to confirm their playing cards for next season.

Also starting on Thursday is the Volvo China Open, the longest-running professional golf tournament on the Chinese mainland and one of Asia’s premier events.

It is taking place at the Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen and the South Africans in the field there are Jaco Ahlers, Ian Snyman and JB Kruger.

The event organisers have announced that they have eliminated single-use plastic bottles from all tournament activities.

Instead, a company called Bluewater will provide “state-of-the-art water refill and hydration solutions” for players, staff and spectators during the competition.

The company has been involved with numerous golf tournaments to date, including the British Open for men and women, and BMW PGA Championship.

ALSO READ | Golf fans spoilt for choice

The China Open is returning to the Asian Tour schedule for the first time since 2019 following the pandemic, and forms part of that circuit’s “International Series”, which is associated with LIV Golf.

The tournament marks the eighth International Series event of year, with two more remaining in the form of the Hong Kong Open and the Indonesian Masters over the next two weeks.

The International Series started last year thanks to a $300 million (R5,57 billion) investment over 10 years that spun off the Saudi Public Investment Fund backing LIV Golf.