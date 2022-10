Carl Peters

The Sunshine Tour moves into four-round action at Sun City on Wednesday, while the U.S. PGA Tour has a rare Japanese setting this week and the European Tour remains in Spain.

The domestic circuit is focused on the Blue Label Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club at the famous tourist venue in the North West after four months of lower-grade, three-round tournaments.

It also follows an announcement by the Sunshine Tour and Blue Label bosses, brothers Brett and Mark Levy, earlier this year that the company was sponsoring a development tour to further boost the ever-expanding local scene.

The Blue Label Challenge boasts a prize purse of R2,5 million and the action on the par-72 layout runs from today until Saturday.

Thursday’s regular start day for top-level action sees the tee-off for the U.S. PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship in the Japanese capital of Tokyo and the European Tour’s Andalucia Masters in southern Spain.

The Zozo Championship marks the third time in four years that the U.S. PGA Tour has landed at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Tokyo.

American great Tiger Woods won the tournament in 2019 and Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama was crowned the champion last year.

The purse there this weekend is $11 million (roughly R198million) and two South Africans will be eyeing a part of it, at least to make the big trip worthwhile, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Dylan Frittelli.

In Spain, the Andalucia Masters has a prize fund of €3 million (approximately R52,7 million) and comes after home star Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open in Madrid last Sunday by six shots.

Eight South Africans are listed in the field at the Real Club Valderrama and they include Oliver Bekker, Erik van Rooyen, Thriston Lawrence and Brandon Stone.