SA golfers set their sights on Irish Open

By Carl Peters

Leading South African golfers will essentially focus on the Irish Open on the European Tour this week in the absence of domestic and American action.

The Irish Open tees off at The K Club in Straffon, County Kildare, on Thursday and its field features a large South African contingent, which is not unusual for a European Tour tournament.

It includes Oliver Bekker, Erik van Rooyen, Hennie du Plessis, Triston Lawrence, Wilco Nienaber and Oliver Strydom at a renowned golf resort in the east-central part of the “Emerald Isle”.

Bekker and Van Rooyen promise to be in the best spirits after they finished in a group that tied for eighth place at last week’s Omega European Masters at the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland and picked up €51 500 (R1,2 million) each.

The “Saffers” will be eyeing shares of a $6 million (R115 million) prize pot this week at the officially-named Kildare Country Club, which hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup matches between Europe and the U.S.

The tournament is being held at a new venue on the European Tour’s schedule, after it was moved from a late June/early July slot.

In last year’s edition, Adrian Meronk made history as the first Polish winner on the European Tour, which is also known as the DP World Tour, by winning the event at Mount Juliet Estate.

Victory this week would see him become the first player to successfully defend the title since Colin Montgomerie in 1997, according to organisers.

Meanwhile, the Sunshine Tour and U.S. PGA Tour will resume next week.

LIV Golf’s next tournament is due to take place on September 22.