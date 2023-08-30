SA golfers spoilt for choice

By Carl Peters

The Sunshine Tour returns to individual play in Mpumalanga on Wednesday, while another large group of South African golfers gets ready to tackle the European Masters in Switzerland on Thursday.

After last week’s team format in the Bain’s Whisky Ubunye Championship went the way of Luca Filippi and Ryan van Velzen at Pretoria Country Club, home-based players will gather for the Gary & Vivienne Player Challenge on the domestic tour at White River Country Club on Wednesday morning in search of individual honours.

There is an improved prize fund of R2 million available for three rounds of play at a venue that is well rated and roughly an hour away from Kruger National Park.

Gary Player and Reg Taylor reportedly played a part in the design of the championship course, which initially had only nine holes in its setting in “relaxed” White River.

Last year’s edition of the tournament at Pennington saw Jaco van Zyl triumph by two shots from Hennie Otto, with Sean Bradley a further shot behind in third place at the venue on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

On the international scene, the Omega European Masters is offering a purse of €2,5 million (R50,27 million) at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Crans Montana, Switzerland, while the U.S. PGA Tour is in recess until mid-September, following the staging of the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta last weekend.

The many South African hopefuls teeing off at Crans-sur-Sierre on Thursday morning include Oliver Bekker, Thriston Lawrence, Erik van Rooyen and Wilco Nienaber.

The tournament sees the European Tour’s leading men continue their hunt for points towards the “Road to Dubai” order of merit.

Moreover, a small group of European-born players will be seeking to clinch a place in Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team, including Robert MacIntyre from Scotland and Yannik Paul of Germany.