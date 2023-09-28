SA netball team to face Aussies

By Witness Reporter

The South African Netball Team will embark on their first international series when they travel Down Under to face world champions Australia in a three-match series next month, according to Netball SA.

The Spar Proteas have concluded a three-day training camp in Cape Town as part of preparations for the upcoming series and a 15-member team has been selected to travel to Australia.

The team will have one last training camp before leaving South Africa on October 12, said NSA.

ALSO READ | Netball World Cup action heats up

SA TEAM for the Australian series:

Khanyisa Chawane, Boitumelo Mahloko, Kamogelo Maseko, Phumza Maweni, Bongiwe Msomi (capt), Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Karla Pretorius, Lefébre Rademan, Jeanté Strydon, Nicola Smith, Jamie van Wyk, Elmeré van der Berg, Ine-Marí Venter, Nicholé Taljaard.