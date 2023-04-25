SA road-running legend Mtolo eager to unearth local talent

By Jerry Barnes

The love of sport and for his community is starting to pay off for South Africa’s road-running legend, Willie Mtolo.

About eight years ago and after officially retiring from competitive sport, the Underberg-born runner decided to start a development programme in order to unearth unknown talent and the Willie Mtolo Training Academy was born.

According to him, he wanted to start something for the community as an exercise of “giving back” to his people, especially in the rural areas around Bulwer, Donnybrook, Impendle, Ixopo, Underberg and other nearby areas.

Mtolo also realised that in the majority of rural areas around KwaZulu-Natal there is a lot of talent that is mostly overlooked.

Besides being my personal wish to start something that will make me plough back into my community where I was born and brought up, to see the talented youngsters overlooked broke my heart.

“I always wanted to tap on the unknown talent, polish it and challenge the world. It may sound wrong or unheard of, around rural areas, there are a lot of talented athletes but they are always overlooked or not known. What is more hurtful is that even the sponsors will never look around those areas,” said Mtolo.

So far the Willie Training Mtolo Academy accommodates 12 elite athletes and 27 “raw” talents (39 altogether).

Household names in the provincial running scene such as Sanele Sibisi, Samkelo Dlamini and Pule Lepheane are some of those under his wing.

Mtolo says a handful of them are already winning races around the province and look set to go far.

I am very excited that the small academy that we started is not producing positive results. Our athletes are starting to frequent the podiums around KZN.

On Monday Mtolo told The Witness that his “dream” is to see all his athletes winning the Comrades Marathon, receiving SA colours and also taking part in the World Championships.

“They may look young or unknown for now, but mark my words, in a few years to come, the same athletes will win the Comrades Marathon, represent or receive SA colours and dominate the World Champs,” said Mtolo.

Mtolo also strongly indicated that he is desperately in need of sponsors or partners because the majority of his athletes come from disadvantaged communities.

“We are battling and some of them can’t even afford a pair of running shoes and sporting clothing. We are really appealing for potential sponsors and partners to join hands with us,” said Mtolo.

On Sunday during the Chatsworth Athletics Club’s Rising Sun Freedom Day Marathon (52 km) Sanele Sibisi from Mtolo’s stable came first (3:12,04).