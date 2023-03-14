SA Rugby in bid to lower height of legal tackles in amateur rugby

Witness Reporter

SA Rugby says it will discuss the possible implementation of experimental law changes to lower the height of a legal tackle in amateur rugby, including at schools level.

This after an announcement by World Rugby on Monday that is has recommended reducing the permitted tackle height to below the sternum (the middle of the chest) in the community game.

If approved by the international federation’s council in May, national unions will be given the choice of opting-in to a global trial.

SA Rugby said in a statement it will now consult with its member unions and the South African Schools Rugby Association (Sasra) on their views on the proposal prior to a potential roll-out of the trial in SA.

If the trial were to be deployed in South Africa, it would only apply to the school and club game. World Rugby said the proposal followed extensive analysis and consultation with unions.

It reflected World Rugby’s core mission of a global sport for all, seeking to enhance the experience for players in order to keep building engagement across the globe.

It said that trials conducted since 2019 in the community game in France, South Africa, Georgia and Fiji had delivered positive advances in player safety, by reducing the number of head impacts and concussions, and the overall game experience by supporting increased ball in play flow.

Sir Bill Beaumont, World Rugby chairperson, said in a statement:

The community game is the lifeblood of our sport, representing 99% of our participants, and the proposed tackle height adjustment has already delivered positive game shape and playing experience outcomes. This is essential to the sport’s future. The evidence we have, from France in particular, shows that not only does reducing the tackle height make the game safer but it increases numbers playing as well. That has to be the aim for everyone involved in our game.

Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, said:

Changes that increase enjoyment and participation while improving safety have to be welcomed and we will now workshop these proposals with those most intimately connected with the delivery of the amateur game, our member unions and the schools.

World Rugby said that rigorous independent research had shown that the tackle was responsible for 74% of all concussions.

Reducing the height of the tackle protected both players.

Alexander said the recommendation would be considered at the next meeting of the Amateur Rugby Committee of the South African Rugby Union.