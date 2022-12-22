SA sends solid team to 2023 cross country event

Jerry Barnes

The country’s athletics governing body, Athletics South Africa (ASA), are not taking any chances and clearly sent a stern message about the forthcoming 2023 World Athletics Cross Country when they announced the team.

Just by looking at the team list announced by ASA this week and the conditions and rules for qualifying to be able to represent the country, it is clear that ASA are not taking a team there just to add numbers, but to seriously compete.

The team is also well blended with a couple of household names, former champions and young blood.

This week a full-strength preliminary national squad were announced by ASA, featuring 27 athletes across five events for the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships (WACCC).

The event is to be held in Bathurst, Australia, on February 18.

Team members

The ASA preliminary team boast quality and experience.

In the senior men’s division, the squad include versatile athlete Precious Mashele, marathon runner Elroy Gelant, national cross country champion Mbuleli Mathanga, and rising stars Maxime Chaumeton, Adriaan Wildschutt and Mathews Leeto.

In the senior women’s category, the squad features experienced campaigner Kesa Molotsane, SA champion Glenrose Xaba and promising prospects Cian Oldknow, Kyla Jacobs and Cacisile Sosibo.

A strong group of athletes have also been included for the mixed relay event, with former Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya joining fellow middle-distance track specialists Prudence Sekgodiso, Ryan Mphahlele and Tshepo Tshite.

In addition, the preliminary team include six athletes in the U20 men’s division and five individuals in the U20 women’s category.

All athletes based in South Africa will need to prove their fitness before the event to secure a place in the final national team for the World Championships.

They will be given an opportunity to show their form at the Botswana Cross Country Challenge in Gaborone on January 28.

ASA president congratulates teams

ASA president James Moloi sounded confident about the teams, but also strongly indicated that the forthcoming event is not going to be a “walk in the park”.

“Congratulations to all athletes who have been included in the ASA preliminary team for the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

We are pleased to announce such strong teams to compete in one of the most challenging and prestigious events on the international calendar,” he said.

Athletes will need to prove they are in top form in order to receive the honour of representing the country abroad, but we are confident the final team will fly our flag high with pride and provide us with our best possible results when they compete against the best. We are pleased to announce such strong teams to compete in one of the most challenging and prestigious events on the international calendar.

Prominent local athletics coach Xolani Mabhida told The Witness that the ASA squad were looking good and that he is excited by the inclusion of Phakiso Mthembu and Mbuleli Mathanga (both from KwaZulu-Natal).

Mabhida also strongly believes that the Zulu Kingdom can produce more representatives to the national team, but more events must be organised.

KZN can produce a lot of national athletes, but we need more competitions and events in order to produce. Why can’t KZN Athletics organise competitions such the annual challenge, school relays and even company relays?

“I don’t know if you can remember the old Stannis Company Relay, events like those need to come back,” said Mabhida.