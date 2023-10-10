SA swimming team in high spirits ahead of the second leg of World Cup in Greece

By Carl Peters

A Matthew Sates-led South African swimming team will head to the second leg of the World Cup in Greece this week with a collection of three medals from the first leg.

The Pietermaritzburg athlete was the winner of all three medals in the series-opener in the German capital of Berlin at the weekend, while some of the other swimmers from these parts basically went along for the experience.

Sates (20) won gold in the 200m individual medley (IM) and 200m butterfly, and silver in the 400m IM.

He completed the 200m IM in one minute and 58,01 seconds, and was followed home by a well-known rival from Lithuania, Danas Rapsys, in a time of 1:59,69 and American Kieran Smith in 2:00,07.

In the 200m butterfly, Sates clocked 1:55,87 to edge out Trenton Julien of the U.S. (1:56,53) and Takumi Terada of Japan (1:57,03).

It was a personal best for him and he said that the race turned out better than expected because he had feared that he might not have raced enough in the immediate period before Berlin to collect medals.

In the 400m IM, Sates clocked 4:13,61 to finish second to Australia’s Brendon Smith (4:13,59).

The lucrative World Cup comprises three legs this year, with Athens hosting the middle one from Friday to Sunday this week. The last leg is due to take place a week later in Budapest, Hungary.

Sates has raced in these cities in the past and in 2021 was the overall World Cup winner. He has won 22 World Cup races altogether.

Before Sates, whose talent was developed by veteran coach Wayne Riddin at St Charles College and Seals Swimming Club in Pietermaritzburg, South African great Chad le Clos was a top performer at the World Cup.

In general, international swimmers are currently doing what they can to book berths and prepare for the next Olympics in Paris, France, next year.