SA swimming team selected

By Witness Reporter

The South African swimming team for the coming World Cup in Europe has been confirmed.

It will have Matthew Sates from Pietermaritzburg as the men’s team captain and Taneal Baptiste from Tuks as the women’s skipper for the competition, which starts next week.

Seals Swimming Club star Sates has been training at Tuks to further improve his international status, having done well in several competitions overseas over the past two years. Also from Seals in the South African team are Johnathan Els, Callum Wimble (men), and Milla Drakopolous and Bailey Lambert (women).

Men:

Matt Sates, Brendan Crawford, Cameron Oliver, Johnathan Els, Anandt van Rensburg, Callum Wimble.

Women:

Taneal Baptiste, Bailey Lambert, Milla Drakopolous, Carissa van Rooyen.