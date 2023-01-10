SA teams confident of strong Dakar finish

Carl Peters

Upbeat South African motorsport teams Toyota Gazoo and Century Racing are confident of maintaining powerful runs at the front end of the Dakar Rally until the climax of the race in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Both outfits say they are chuffed to have drivers in the top 10 of the car rankings, even though some individuals have experienced a few more difficult days than others in the first half of the punishing contest.

Going into Tuesday’s resumption of the two-week challenge after the only rest day in Riyadh on Monday, Toyota Gazoo have defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar at the summit of the overall rankings, Henk Lategan in second spot and fellow South African Giniel de Villiers in fifth place.

Century Racing, who are also based in Gauteng, have Brian Baragwanath in eighth ahead of Tuesday’s Stage 9 of the 14-stage rally-raid in the Arab state.

Toyota Gazoo team principal, Glyn Hall, said his outfit’s situation is very uplifting and they clearly want to defend their title.

If anyone had told me before the race that we’d have all three of our cars in the top five at the rest day, I’d have been a very happy man. Now this is our reality, and I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming.

On the other hand, there are still six stages to go, including the marathon, so we can’t relax, at all. The Dakar is never over, and we have a lot of respect for the stages ahead.

For his Century Racing counterpart, Julien Hardy, the race has become far more positive in recent days after their CR6-T Audi needed some serious attention on more than one occasion in the opening stages.

We are getting to know these new Audi biturbo V6 engines and systems far better now, so it’s less learning and more looking at performance as we progress.

We have had our challenges, but I am so proud of our team for the massive effort that’s gone into keeping the show on the road.

Baragwanath and his navigator Leonard Cremer lead the T1.2 4×2 class in their biturbo vehicle while lying eighth overall in the car division.

Like their Toyota rivals, Century Racing have factory drivers and privateers using their machines as business moves.

In addition, South Africa’s Red-Lined Motorsport Adventures are involved in the Dakar again this year with their Nissan Navara-centric vehicles.

German Daniel Schröder and South African Ryan Bland’s PS Laser Red-Lined VK50 lie 33rd overall and first in their T1.1 class, while Dubai-based Englishman Thomas Bell and South African Gerhard Schutte sit 40th overall and third in class in their VK56.

“With 38% of the T1 cars, including some really high-profile teams and drivers, already eliminated from Dakar 2023, it just goes to show how tough and challenging this first week has been,” said Red-Lined chief executive, Terence Marsh.

Meanwhile, there are five South African bikers looking to complete the powerful race on either KTM or Husqvarna machines this week, as well as two crews from these shores in the division for side-by-side vehicles. A very strong SA line-up in total, some might say.

Tuesday’s stage comprises a 328 km liaison and 358 km special (timed section) between Riyadh and Haradh.