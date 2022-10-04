SA20 cricket countdown begins

Cricket South Africa

The countdown to the exciting SA20 cricket has begun!

The competition will come into action in 99 days, with the first-ever ball being bowled on Tuesday, January 10, involving the world’s top T20 cricketers and prime local talent.

With the six franchises having confirmed their squads at the action-packed player auction held in Cape Town, the focus now shifts to the field as the coaches look ahead to an exciting display from the stars selected.

Joburg Super Kings’ assistant coach, Albie Morkel, says the calibre of the players who make up the squads will produce competitive and entertaining cricket for the fans.

Morkel said:

The player auction was a huge success for us as Joburg Super Kings and for the league itself. There were a lot of quality local and international cricketers picked up and that will certainly produce competitive cricket from the teams. It's the inaugural show of the SA20 and all the franchises will be looking to start the competition off on a positive note and to make a good impression. We have already started doing work behind the scenes and can't wait for the action to start come 10 January.

Players involved in the SA20 are expected to give a glimpse of what to expect during the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the CSA T20 Challenge.

Current Warriors head coach and MI Cape Town general manager, Robin Peterson, believes the SA20 is the injection needed to bring purpose and excitement to the domestic cricket scene. “The SA20 is going to have a massive impact on South African cricket,” he said.

It is going to revolutionalise the game in our country and if used correctly and to its full potential, it will be an exciting competition. Being on the ground working at domestic level, there is a certain level of excitement from cricketers that there is a league within our own country. There’s knowing that if they showcase their skills, who knows where it may lead to, be it playing for the Proteas or getting deals around the world.

With only 99 days to go, the six franchises will be busy finalising playing combinations and game plans. While the final fixtures are yet to be released, the brain trusts are preparing for all eventualities as they put the building blocks to their campaign in place.

‘A uniquely African celebration of cricket‘

Meanwhile, the top 10 teams in the world will begin their bid for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket when South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands on February 10.

The match schedule for the biggest ever women’s sporting event in Africa was announced on Monday.

Fans can now buy tickets for the 23 matches which will be played across Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha.

“A uniquely African celebration of cricket” culminates in a finals weekend at Newlands Cricket Ground, with the winners being crowned on Sunday, February 26.

Tickets prices start at R60, with scholars and pensioners able to avail discounts. Families can make the most of the action with kids under six coming in free across all the venues.

For more information and to purchase your ticket, visit womens.t20worldcup.com/tickets