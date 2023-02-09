Markram shines as Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Joburg Super Kings in SA20 semi-final

Witness Reporter

Proteas star Aiden Markram struck a timely century to help Sunrisers Eastern Cape secure a 14-run victory over Joburg Super Kings in the second semi-final of the SA20 in Centurion on Thursday night.

Markram’s “Orange Army” will face Pretoria Capitals in the climax to South African cricket’s new T20 league at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday, after they scored 213-5 on Thursday night and restricted JSK to 199-6 from their 20 overs.

It was a match where current Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma of SEC and former national captain Faf du Plessis of JSK both went for ducks off the first ball faced.

It was also a game where Reeza Hendricks’ great knock of 96 runs off 54 balls for JSK became academic.

Pretoria Capitals won the first semi-final the previous night, beating Paarl Royals by 29 runs at the Wanderers.

On Thursday, JSK won the toss and elected to bowl. They struck early as Lizaad Williams got Bavuma out in the second over of the match.

Williams struck again three balls later to get rid of Adam Rossington for six runs, leaving SEC rattled on 10-2 after just 10 balls.

But Markram (100 runs off 58 balls) and Jordan Hermann (48 runs off 36 balls) helped SEC to reach their formidable total of 213-5 from their allotted 20 overs, while Williams recorded an impressive 4-36 on the bowling front.

Set a target of 214, JSK’s batting also got off to a poor start when opener Du Plessis was bowled for zero by Sisanda Magala.

JSK lost the next two wickets for low scores as well, but Hendricks and Matthew Wade (19) sought to resurrect the innings.

Hendricks and Donovan Ferreira (20) then tried to keep their team alive in the game, but Hendricks finished short of a century in the last over.

Romario Shepherd (38 not out) and Sibonelo Mkhanya (1 not out) faced the final balls as pre-match favourites JSK failed to reach their target.

Saturday’s final starts at 4.30 pm.