Safa shows interest in hosting the 2027 Fifa Women’s WC

The SA Football Association (Safa) has announced that its interest in hosting the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup has received government support.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has sent a letter to Safa president Danny Jordaan saying the department is proud to support the association’s expression of interest to bid to host the global showpiece, according to the national body.

“At this stage of the process, this letter does not in any way mean, or cannot be considered an underwriting, guarantee, or financial commitment by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture or any other government department in the Republic of South Africa,” the letter said.

It is noted that the details of the requirements and commitments from the bidding countries will be articulated in the bid book to be released by Fifa when the bidding process officially opens.

“We wish Safa all the best with the expression of interest, and should Safa be invited to bid, there will be further liaison between Safa, Sascoc and DSAC.”

Safa has already received backing from the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) last year. There are several proposed bids for the 2027 World Cup, but South Africa and a joint bid from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands are the only ones that have been confirmed.

Dr Jordaan said Safa is looking forward to formally launching South Africa’s intention to be a bidding nation.

“We look forward to receiving the final bid book requirements from Fifa,” the Safa president said. “We are saying that the debate as far as the stadiums are concerned is settled. The venues are in place, the training grounds are in place, the accommodation and the roads are in place.

“We now await the terms and conditions from Fifa. We believe we have got what is required to host the Fifa Women’s World Cup in South Africa. The success of the World Cup in 2010 in South Africa dispelled pessimism around an African bid.

“We believe we have got what is required to host the Fifa Women’s World Cup,” he said