Safa uMgungundlovu urges clubs to get players registered

Jerry Barnes

Local soccer governing body, Safa uMgungundlovu, is pleading with clubs and Local Football Associations (LFAs) to make sure they are properly affiliated and that all players are properly registered.

This after a local coach, Siya Khawula of Manchester United from Elandskop, under Msunduzi LFA, made a damning allegation about registration cards.

He claimed a lot of teams in his stream have been playing matches without player cards. He said this was not right because, without cards, fixtures become exposed to possible corruption and cheating.

Around my area, the majority of teams are playing without proper registration cards.

He said this was despite the fact that at the beginning of the season, each team is required to pay a R300 affiliation fee and an additional R6 for each player’s card.

According to Safa rules, players are not allowed to take the field without cards.

Msunduzi LFA chairperson, Zinhle “Madam” Ngcobo, said she was shocked by the allegation. Ngcobo claimed that all clubs and players under Msunduzi LFA are “properly registered and officially affiliated”.

She promised to look into the issue.

Safa uMgungundlovu regional executive officer, Makhetha Mzimela, also said his organisation would investigate the matter.

I just can’t believe it, and I just wonder how it happened. As far as we know, no players are allowed to play without showing their cards first. As the regional association, we are always available to help, provide clarity, give answers and to guide the teams.

Safa uMgungundlovu comprises seven LFAs — Msunduzi, Mpofana, Mngeni, Mpendle, Richmond, Mkhambathini and uMshwathi.

Mzimela also suggested that local teams and LFAs “double check” whether their stream co-ordinators submit necessary paperwork to Safa uMgungundlovu offices.