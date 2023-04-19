‘Saffers’ eye big payday overseas

By Carl Peters

The Sunshine Tour has its season-ending Tour Championship in Gauteng this week, while other South African stars shoot for honours in Louisiana on the U.S. PGA Tour, in Japan on the European Tour and in Australia on the LIV Golf circuit.

The domestic tournament is taking place on a Jack Nicklaus-designed course at Serengeti Estates in Johannesburg, and the prize fund is R2 million. Serengeti Estates hosted the SA Open Championships in 2011 and 2012, as well as the Serengeti Pro-Am Invitational and the Serengeti Tour Championship in 2018 and 2019.

Thursday’s tee-off for the four-round event features a field led by Ockie Strydom, Thriston Lawrence, Jaco Prinsloo, Oliver Bekker and Dylan Mostert. Other players sitting at the top end of the Sunshine Tour’s Order of Merit going into the circuit’s final gig of 2022/23 are JJ Senekal, Hennie du Plessis, Casey Jarvis and Mauritian player Clement Sordet.

ALSO READ | SA’s top golfers to ride their luck in the U.S.

Last year’s Tour Championship trophy went to Tristen Strydom, while Shaun Norris finished at the summit of the Order of Merit (table of prize-money winnings). The European Tour, meanwhile, resumes on Thursday with the ISPS Handa Championship at PGM Ishioka GC in Omitama, Japan, following a short recess.

The competition is making a debut on the commercially-branded DP World Tour, but there have been other ISPS Handa events on the European Tour before. ISPS Handa is known as an organisation founded by Japanese philanthropist Dr Haruhisa Handa in the belief that sport has the power to transform and unite people across various barriers.

The prize purse at Ishioka is $2 million (R36 million), and the many South Africans eyeing a share of it include Louis de Jager, Justin Harding, Norris and Zander Lombard. A much larger prize fund of $8,6 million is available in the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana, a suburb southwest of New Orleans in the U.S.

ALSO READ | South African golfers join PGA action

It is a rare team event on the PGA Tour and has been that way since 2017, with 80 pairs of players in action. Each two-man team will start by playing four-ball (best ball) on Thursday, while on Friday teams revert to foursomes (alternate shot). After the cut is made — only 33 teams and ties advance to the weekend — they will play four-ball again before Sunday sees foursomes.

The “Saffers” in the hunt there are MJ Daffue, Dylan Frittelli and Erik van Rooyen. Daffue and Van Rooyen are playing together, while Frittelli is partnered by Matthias Schmid of Germany. Of course, the week’s largest prize fund of $20 million will be at stake in the breakaway LIV Golf’s event in faraway Adelaide, Australia.

The “rebel Saffers” featured Down Under are Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. They also make up “Stinger GC” for LIV’s signature team action, aside from the fledgling circuit’s three days of play from Friday to Sunday instead of the traditional four, despite the massive moola on offer from Saudi coffers.