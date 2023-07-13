Saffers seek points

By Carl Peters

Over a dozen of South Africa’s leading golfers will aim for solid rewards in two competitions co-sanctioned by the European Tour and U.S. PGA Tour on either side of the Atlantic Ocean this week.

Some of them will be “warming up” for next week’s British Open, the last men’s major of the year, while others seek points for the European Tour’s “Race to Dubai” or the U.S. PGA Tour’s FedExCup.

In addition, there are exemptions for next season’s PGA Tour up for grabs as part of the co-sanctioning between the European and American circuits, which is topical at present.

Almost 10 “Saffers” will tee-off in the Scottish Open on the European Tour at The Renaissance Club on Thursday, including Thriston Lawrence, Oliver Bekker and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

The par-70 layout in North Berwick features a prize fund of $9 million (R167 million) and, according to tour information, the leading three players at the Genesis-sponsored event who are not already exempt will earn the final three spots in the 156-player field for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake next week.

Moreover, as part of an alliance between the European Tour and U.S. PGA Tour announced last year, 10 PGA Tour cards are available to the highest-ranked players in the final Race to Dubai standings who don’t already hold PGA Tour status for finishing in the top 125 of the FedExCup Playoffs and “Eligibility Points List”.

The top finisher in the Race to Dubai who is not already exempt on the PGA Tour will be fully exempt for the following PGA Tour season, similar to players who finish in the top 125 in the FedExCup. According to the officials, that player also earns a spot in The Players Championship.

Aside from the South African hopefuls seeking various benefits in Scotland this week, eight of the world’s top 10 will be in action there, including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Xander Schauffele and in-form Rory McIlroy.

Meanwhile, another strong gang of “Saffers” are set to compete in the Barbasol Championship on the U.S. PGA Tour at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky from Thursday. This ambitious group includes MJ Daffue, JC Ritchie, Louis de Jager and Jayden Schaper at the Nicholasville venue in the so-called Bluegrass State.

The Barbasol Championship is taking place in Kentucky for the fifth time, and is into its second year as a co-sanctioned event with the European Tour, otherwise known as the DP World Tour. The PGA Tour says that this means there will be plenty of European Tour professionals competing at the Keene Trace Golf Club for a chance to earn non-member FedExCup points in pursuit of PGA Tour cards.

The competition is further boosted by the fact that, with just six events remaining in the FedExCup regular season, several PGA Tour pros are looking to secure playoffs berths. The prize pot there is $3,8 million and the defending champion is Trey Mullinax of the U.S.

On the women’s scene this week, the LPGA Tour features the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio, while the Ladies European Tour (Let) takes in the Aramco Team Series in London, England. There will be South African representation in both events, with $1,75 million and $1 million up for grabs, respectively.