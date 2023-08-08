Saints put on a good show

By Witness Reporter

Following on from a cup final victory at the tournament-opener in Durban last weekend, the Saints had an early start at the Hillcrest High School tournament on Saturday.

Kicking off the day well against Ashton from Ballito, the boys in Blue and Gold ran in eight unanswered tries.

This good start set the pace for the rest of the day, with St Charles College beating Clifton Durban 36-12 and Voortrekker 47-0.

The semi-final was against Michaelhouse, and in a tough game, the Saints first team played excellent sevens, winning 24-15.

Moving on to the second final in as many weeks, it was a Midlands affair with the U18A cup final featuring St Charles College and Hilton. The same two schools competed in the U15A Cup Final.

The Saints team went out very eager to play and scored an early try, however they were under pressure and found themselves 12-7 down on the scoreboard at half-time.

The Saints scored first in the second half, and it was all square at 12 points apiece.

Hilton scored again as time was running out and with less than a minute to go, Rashied Isaacs ran the length of the field to score a great try; 19-all.

The last play of the day led to Hilton’s scoring in the corner, the final score 24-19.

It was a great day of rugby sevens. Congratulations to Hilton for winning and thank you to Hillcrest for hosting everyone so well.