SA’s home-based golfers to have another go in Pretoria

By Carl Peters

Latest action in the ever-growing golfing world sees South Africa’s home-based players tackle a second consecutive tournament in Pretoria this week as their compatriots on the European Tour seek birdies in the Czech Republic.

At the same time, the U.S. PGA Tour’s season wraps up in Atlanta with its “heavy hitters” in the spotlight.

Sunshine Tour players gather for the Bain’s Whisky Ubunye Championship at the Pretoria Country Club on Thursday, after last week’s leg of the SunBet Challenge series at the nearby Wingate Park Country Club went the way of Malcolm Mitchell.

The prize fund is R2 million again this week, which is now the very acceptable minimum pot on offer on the domestic scene.

In the last year’s edition of the Bain’s Whisky Ubunye Championship, which was worth R1,2 million, Martin Rohwer and Merrick Bremner from KwaZulu-Natal won the team competition by a massive six strokes at Blue Valley Golf Estate in Centurion.

This week’s gig comprises four rounds of play from Thursday until Sunday, like standard events on the European Tour and U.S. PGA Tour.

The European Tour, meanwhile, is featuring the D+D Real Czech Masters at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.

The many South African hopefuls in its field include Oliver Bekker, Thriston Lawrence and Wilco Nienaber, who did well to finish joint-fourth in the ISPS Handa Invitational in Northern Ireland last Sunday.

The prize pot in Prague is $2 million.

On the U.S. PGA Tour, a 30-man field will complete the season in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta from Thursday.

The tour’s best players of the season target its top prize – to be crowned the FedExCup champion.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is vying for a second consecutive FedExCup and record fourth.

Standing in his way are extremely well-known men such as Spain’s Jon Rahm and Norway’s Viktor Hovland, who won the BMW Championship last weekend ahead of America’s Scottie Scheffler and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick.

McIlroy and American great Tiger Woods are the only multiple winners of the FedExCup to date.