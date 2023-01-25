SA’s Ismail makes ICC women’s ODI team of the year

Witness Reporter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated Proteas women’s players Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Laura Wolvaardt on being named in the ICC women’s ODI team of the year, along with Proteas men’s star Kagiso Rabada, who was named in the ICC men’s Test team of the year.

Seamer Ismail delivered a year for the record books in the 50-over format, taking an incredible 37 wickets in 16 innings, including a best of five for eight against Ireland in Dublin, according to CSA.

Her showing against Ireland was preceded by another stunning display at the ICC Women’s World Cup that saw the 34-year-old finish second on the wicket-taking charts with 14 scalps — only outdone by England’s Sophie Ecclestone.

South Africa’s talented bowler

Another crucial component of the prominent South African bowling attack is the hugely talented right-armer Khaka.

Another crucial component of the prominent South African bowling attack is the hugely talented right-armer Khaka.

The 30-year-old produced a career-best campaign with the ball, picking up 27 wickets in 17 outings, claiming a maiden five-wicket haul against the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Proteas batter Wolvaardt dispatched 882 ODI runs in 18 innings, which also featured eight half-centuries and one hundred scored against the Windies at the Wanderers.

Wolvaardt’s runs not only helped South Africa achieve their success in the last 12 months, but it also meant she became the highest run scorer in 2022, where she broke a 25-year stronghold by the previous top two in Australian Belinda Clark (970 runs) and New Zealand’s Deborah Hockley (880), CSA stated.

Rabada led the way with the red ball in 2022, finishing the calendar year as the joint top wicket-taker with 47 scalps at an average of 22,25.

He added two five-wicket hauls to his ever-growing wicket tally and etched his name on the Lord’s Honours Boards with his 5-52 against England in August, which helped SA secure a memorable win at the Home of Cricket. He also picked up 5-60 in the second Test against New Zealand in February as South Africa bounced back to draw the series 1-1.

Joburg left-arm spinner suspended from bowling

Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings’ left-arm spinner, Aaron Phangiso, has been suspended from bowling in the Betway SA20 after the Independent Bowling Action Panel confirmed his bowling action does not conform to the regulations of a legal bowling action as defined by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The panel submitted their final report on Monday, as constituted under the Betway SA20 Suspect Bowling Action Policy.

The report confirmed that Phangiso bowled with a non-compliant bowling action during the match against Pretoria Capitals on January 17 at the Wanderers.

He has subsequently been suspended from bowling in Betway SA20 matches going forward.

The Joburg Super Kings have requested to have Phangiso’s action tested under laboratory conditions at an ICC accredited centre.

If the testing shows that his action is legal, he will be allowed to continue bowling.

The independent bowling action panel consists of Zama Ndamane, Vincent Barnes and Vernon Philander.