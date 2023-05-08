SA’s Schietekat wins Zim Open

By Witness Reporter

Experienced South African golfer Neil Schietekat won the FBC Zimbabwe Open at Royal Harare Golf Club by four strokes on Sunday.

He finished on 11-under 277 to win the event despite a high final round of 75. Joint runners-up were Schietekat’s compatriots Jaco Alhers and Jacques de Villiers, and Greek-born Peter Karmis on 281.

Another South African, Ryan van Velzen, was alone in fifth spot on 282. Meanwhile, Adrian Meronk of Poland won the Italian Open by one shot in Rome on Sunday. He totalled 13-under 271, followed by Romain Langasque of France.

A further two shots behind was another Frenchman in Julien Guerrier. The highest placed South African was Bryce Easton in tied-23rd on two-under 282