SA’s top golfers to ride their luck in the U.S.

South Africa’s leading golfers will be riding their luck near Disney World in Florida and in another tournament in neighbouring Texas this week.

There’s also Sunshine Tour action happening at Modimolle in Limpopo, making it another active week for the country’s home-based and foreign-based stars.

Orange County National GC in Orlando, which is arguably more famous for the Disney resort, plays host to the third event of LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule from Friday to Sunday.

The breakaway tour’s first two tournaments of the year took place in Mayakoba, Mexico, and Tuscon, U.S., where top honours went to American Charles Howell and New Zealander Danny Lee, respectively.

Four South Africans have become regular performers in the super-lucrative but oft-criticised LIV “circus” — Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester.

They also make up “Stinger GC” for the team competition that is held alongside individual play at each LIV event.

Orlando, like the others, carries a mouthwatering purse of $25 million (approximately R454 million) for three days of golf — $20 million (roughly R366 million) for the individual competition and $5 million (about R91 million) for the team event.

LIV’s season-ending Team Championship will have a staggering $50 million (approximately R910 million) up for grabs as part of a 63% increase in prize money for 2023.

Less than 1 900 kilometres east of Orlando, the TPC San Antonio is the “action centre” for the Valero Texas Open on the U.S. PGA Tour from Wednesday.

The field includes five South Africans who still hold PGA Tour cards after Oosthuizen’s gang defected to LIV and after a select field tackled the WGC Match Play in Austin, Texas, last week.

They are Erik van Rooyen, Dylan Frittelli, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, young Garrick Higgo and MJ Daffue.

The purse in Orlando is $8,9 million (approximately R161 million), which is still very acceptable for the non-LIV players and especially the non-Americans whose domestic currencies are much weaker.

Meanwhile, the Sunshine Tour moves from the second edition of the Jonsson Workwear Open at Steyn City in Gauteng last week to the fifth version of the Limpopo Championship at Euphoria Golf & Lifestyle Estate at Modimolle in Limpopo on Wednesday.

Hosted by the Limpopo Tourism Agency, the 72-hole tournament has a prize fund of R2 million.

Its winners to date have been JC Richie in 2019 and 2020, Brandon Stone in 2021 and Mateusz Gradecki last year.