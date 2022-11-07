Sates and Le Clos bag nine medals each at World Cup series

Carl Peters

Young Pietermaritzburg swimmer Matthew Sates came out of the Fina World Cup series on Sunday with a total of nine medals and fifth position overall in the men’s rankings.

The 19-year-old athlete tackled all three legs of the short-course series over the past three weekends and was accompanied by senior compatriot Chad le Clos, who also bagged nine medals on his way to finishing third overall in a hot revival of his famous career.

The final leg of the series was held in Indianapolis, U.S, over the weekend and saw Sates bag just one gold there, but it was an important one in terms of a bonus available to him, while Le Clos (30) secured three medals and a bonus at the venue.

After recording uncharacteristic results in the opening part of the American meeting — fifth in the 400 m freestyle and sixth in the 200 m medley — Sates took top spot in the 400 m medley in 4:04,12 to make it three out of three for that distance in the lucrative series.

He scratched from the 200 m freestyle to focus on the 400 m medley and the bonus it offered him.

Last year, the former St Charles College pupil finished first in the series’ rankings and became a millionaire in the process.

Le Clos

Le Clos, meanwhile, opened the Indianapolis leg with a third straight win in the 100 m butterfly for the 2022 series by clocking 48,85 sec and securing the bonus for that.

The much-adored veteran then won gold in the 200 m butterfly in 1:49,89 and silver in 50 m butterfly in 22,27 sec behind Caribbean swimmer Dylan Carter’s 21,99, proving to be the master of the ‘fly again.

He pocketed $40 000 (R716 000) and Sates $24 000 (R429 000) for their efforts in the series across Europe and North America.

For his career, Durban-born Le Clos now sits on a whopping 261 medals from Fina and Olympic meets. The breakdown is 168 gold, 70 silver and 23 bronze.

The swimmers will next focus on the World Championships in another 25 m pool in Melbourne, Australia, on December 13-18.

The overall winners of the 2022 World Cup series proved to be Beata Nelson from the U.S. among the women and Carter of Trinidad and Tobago among the men.

They earned $120 000 (roughly R2,1 million) and $130 000 (R2,3 million) respectively, when bonuses were added to prize monies for the various race positions achieved in the series.

Ending on a high, the last session in Indianapolis saw American sensation Katie Ledecky set a new women’s world record in the 800 m freestyle of 7:57,42.