Sates, Le Clos bag more medals at the Toronto leg of the World Cup series

Carl Peters

It did not start quite as magically as the Berlin leg a week earlier, but leading swimmers Matthew Sates and Chad le Clos nevertheless had four medals in their collective bag ahead of the last finals session of the Toronto leg of the World Cup series on Sunday night.

Pietermaritzburg’s Sates triumphed in the 400 metre freestyle and Durban-born Cape Town resident Le Clos came first in the 100 m butterfly in the Canadian pool. Sates clocked 3 min, 37,52 sec for the victory, while Le Clos’s winning time was 48,88 sec.

Le Clos took silver in the 100 m butterfly when he came home in 1:49,78 and was edged by American Trenton Julian in 1:49,69.

A bronze was secured by Sates in the 100 m medley when he finished in 51,87 and was beaten by Shaine Casas of the U.S. (51,03) and Thomas Ceccon of Italy (51,69).

The ambitious teenager could only manage fourth spot in the 200 m medley in 1:52,89, which was won by Casas in a World Cup feat of 1:50,37, while veteran Le Clos was only ninth fastest in the 50 m freestyle.

In Germany’s capital of Berlin, 19-year-old Sates and 30-year-old Le Clos had jointly gathered six gold and two silvers, plus an African record in the 400 m freestyle by Sates.

However, there was a chance of at least one more medal being secured in the last session in Canada last night.

The lucrative, short-course series will move across the border to Indianapolis, U.S. on Friday for the final leg.