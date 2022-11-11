Saving our youth through sport

Jerry Barnes

“If you want to save the youth from crime, or take them away from the street corners, keep them playing.”

These are the wise words of the former professional player, community activist and popular Woodlands “life changer” Keith “Kiddo” Abrahams.

The activist has finalised preparations for the “Friendship Soccer Games” on Saturday at Woodlands Stadium from 9 am.

While participants will also be coming from Eastwood, Glenwood, Cinderella Park, Sobantu, Northdale and other nearby areas of the city, Abrahams says the main guest teams will be Durban Lyones.

The chief purpose of the event is to keep the youngsters playing sport and away from social ills.

As I said a few weeks ago when we were planning these games, the fact is our youth is heavily involved and affected by different types of drugs and crime. As parents and big brothers we need to come

together, do something, to help our youth and officially launch an ongoing programme directed to our children.

We must always remember that a child in sport is a child away from the police cells. If our children want to stay away from trouble and the police station, let them keep playing, and here it is.

The event will accommodate under-7, 9, 11, 13, 15 and 19 teams.

There are also going to be specialist speakers from different government departments.

Abrahams and his junior sports development wing, KB International Sports, recently joined hands with local newspaper company, Capital Media.

According to Abrahams, the partnership will be a vehicle for a lot of community developments and projects, which will produce positive results for the entire northern part of the city.

For more details, contact Abrahams on 060 633 1473.