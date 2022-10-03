Senegal’s ‘Sand Kings’ crowned Cosafa Beach Soccer champions

Carl Peters

The “Sand Kings” of Senegal emerged as the odds-on victors of the Cosafa Beach Soccer Championships in Durban over the weekend.

The reigning African champions beat Egypt 5-3 in the final of the Hollywoodbets-sponsored competition on Saturday. They will again be among the top favourites for the Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in Mozambique towards the end of this month.

The much-fancied West Africans had to fight back from 2-0 down and 3-1 down against Egypt in the final before they could put another trophy in their cabinet.

Mamadou Sylla and Seydina Diagne each bagged a brace for Senegal and the team’s other goal on the day came from Souleymane Coly.

Earlier, Uganda edged outgoing Cosafa champions Mozambique 8-7 in extra-time to claim third place in the competition, which was backed by the provincial and local governments.

Overall, the tournament featured 16 matches and 153 goals, but hosts SA did not get past the group stage after losing all three of their games against Senegal, Seychelles and Mozambique.

The top scorer for the tournament was Nelson of Mozambique on 13 goals.

Senegal’s Mamour Diagne bagged eight, Egypt’s Hassan Hussein netted six, while SA’s top goal-getter was Nduduzo Phakathi on three.