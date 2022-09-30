Senior cyclist Duncan to promote an active lifestyle in talk at Hilton

Sport Reporter

Senior cyclist Arthur Duncan says people appear to be ageing too quickly and, as part of his promotion of active lifestyles, will feature in a talk in Hilton on Friday.

The session — from 6 pm at Absolute Motion in the Hilton Business Park — will highlight the 87-year-old athlete’s successful showing at the recent UCI Gran Fondo World Championships in Trento, Italy.

The fit Howick resident took part in the 86,8 km road race and 19,6 km time trial in the scenic city, and he won a gold medal for his age category in both events. He had qualified for the global competition by winning the SA Championships.

The octogenarian says he aims to inspire people to get fit and “keep going with life” regardless of age. In Duncan’s case, “I keep a high level of fitness throughout the year, so I can consider entering an event or challenge at relatively short notice”, he explained.

Tonight’s talk will also be live-streamed through Absolute Motion’s Facebook page.