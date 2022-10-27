Shalulile out of action after undergoing op

Witness Reporter

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed that striker Peter Shalulile has undergone surgery and will be out of action for some time.

The Namibian marksman has been out of action for the last five games, including Tuesday’s 5-0 demolition of Maritzburg United and last weekend’s embarrassing 3-0 loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-finals.

Shalulile was rumoured to have stopped training at Sundowns and is seeking to force the club to allow him a move away in January. Mokwena, however, insisted that the Namibian striker is recovering from a rare injury.

It was a bit of a difficult diagnosis but it is related to a sports hernia and it was a little bit complicated that is why he had to see three different specialists. The surgery was very successful and hopefully we can get him back on the green grass sooner than we think

According to Mokwena, Shalulile could return to full fitness when they host Pirates in the league on New Year’s eve, but he added that there was no pressure to rush Shalulile.

“He has undergone a surgery but it is something that is not too much of a concern. Hopefully we will get him back as soon as possible, but he is not available until the World Cup break is over.

“He is an incredible human being and he is a good boy. Without putting too much pressure on him, we can expect him back sooner than we anticipate because the injury is not as big as we had thought,” Mokwena said.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed ticketing information for the MTN8 final in Durban on November 5.

The final will be contested by three-time MTN8 champions Orlando Pirates and first-time finalists AmaZulu in a 6 pm kick-off at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. This is despite the stadium being AmaZulu’s home ground.

Tickets are now available at Ticketpro outlets countrywide, including Spar, Choppies, BP, Caltex, Sasol, Shell, Total, and Global fuel stations, at R80 per ticket. Match tickets can also be purchased online at www.Ticketpro.co.za.

Spectators who purchase tickets online will be requested to display their tickets on their mobile devices.

A4 printed tickets will not be accepted. Members of the public who are interested in purchasing hospitality tickets can e-mail Moses Mabhida Stadium directly at Musawakhe.Cele@durban.gov.za