Sharks aim to improve log position in tough URC

When the Sharks revert to United Rugby Championship duty this week, Phepsi Buthelezi expects they will be extremely determined to improve their unsatisfactory log position in that competition.

Buthelezi’s talent-laden franchise host the unpredictable Lions at 5 pm on Friday at Kings Park in Durban, and then welcome the Bulls to the same arena next week, following two well-earned victories in the opening matches of South Africa’s entry to the top-tier European Champions Cup this month.

The articulate Sharks No 8, whose team subdued English outfit Harlequins at home and then stunned Bordeaux Begles in France over the past two weekends, says his Durban outfit will actually be somewhat desperate to move up from their mid-table spot in the URC.

They aim to achieve this by carrying forward the momentum from the Champions Cup when they tackle their coming derbies. They really want to show their full potential — “the Sharks DNA” — considering the immense quality of their squad, he said on Tuesday.

The biggest difference for us is that we have had a strong look at our preparations during the week before matches, physically and mentally, and feel that has given us results lately. On Friday, we will be playing in a different competition, but we are going to carry the same momentum from the Champions Cup because it's the same squad. We want to change our URC log position and get where we want to be.

He said the whole squad are brimming with confidence at present, although some players may be rested this week. “Yes, travelling has been tough, but we have embraced it. We have enjoyed spending time together and are really looking forward to Friday.

We also know the Lions are on the up, but we want to focus on ourselves … It will be a massive challenge against the Lions, but we would like to believe we will have a few tricks up our sleeve

Buthelezi said he’s in a “good space” at present as part of a Sharks team who are on a three-match winning run, which began in the previous round of the URC prior to their debut in the Champions Cup. “Personally, I am really in a good space. I have been fortunate to represent the Sharks in many games over the past months. I am blessed to be part of a very talented squad.”

Of course, this week’s URC bill comprises derbies here and abroad, including the Stormers versus Bulls in a powerful affair in Cape Town on Friday evening and Munster versus Leinster in an Irish spectacle next Monday night.

Saturday’s features a less illustrious Italian battle between Benetton and Zebre in an afternoon kick-off, but there will be no games on Sunday in what is otherwise a weekend full of televised rugby activity for fans.



URC FIXTURES

Friday

Sharks v Lions – 5 pm

Stormers Bulls – 7.15 pm

Glasgow Warriors Edinburgh – 9.35 pm.

Connacht v Ulster – 9.35 pm.

Saturday

Benetton Rugby v Zebre – 2.30 pm

Next Monday

Dragons v Cardiff Rugby – 4.15 pm

Ospreys v Llanelli Scarlets – 7.15 pm

Munster v Leinster – 9.35 pm.