Sharks aim to stay in control in both halves against upbeat Dragons

Carl Peters

When the Sharks face the Dragons in Wales on Saturday, there will be a slight adjustment of their line-up, but no change to their eagerness to be more consistent over two halves than in last week’s win in Parma.

The 8.35 pm kick-off at the Rodney Parade football ground in Newport sees experienced lock Justin Basson elevated to the starting line-up in place of Gerbrandt Grobler for the No. 4 jersey.

Seasoned campaigner Hyron Andrews will take Basson’s place on the bench, while winger-cum-fullback Anthony Volmink replaces Fred Zeilinga among the reserves.

Both changes stem from injuries, it was confirmed when the Sharks team were named on Thursday.

The men in black and white, as well as their fans, will hope for a smoother show over 80 minutes than was the case last Friday in Parma, Italy, where stand-in skipper Thomas du Toit’s side took full advantage of Zebre’s skills and discipline deficit in the first half, but gave room for a home fightback before ending the game as 42-37 victors.

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt had said upon departure that he wished to bag at least 10 points from this current, three-match European tour despite the absence of several first-team players due to injuries and Springbok-related fixtures collectively.

Last week was a positive start purely in terms of the results column, but a more dogged showing tomorrow will help his team dowse the confidence that the Dragons would have picked up from their 23-17 win over Irish outfit Munster at home last Sunday.

As one of Everitt’s assistants, Noel McNamara, said the Dragons will certainly look to spit fire at their Durban visitors on Saturday night.

We saw with their performance against Munster, they’re in a really positive place and I’m sure people sat up and took note of that result. We’re under no illusions as to the challenge we face on Saturday [tomorrow].

He said the weather might be harsh and the pitch not a regular rugby one, but his team understand the need to adapt to any circumstances, especially if they want to reach the final this year.

The weather and surface is going to be different; we saw against Zebre the weather was perfect, the surface fantastic and quick, but here it is wet and cold.

That is one thing, in terms of playing the Dragons, they’re physical and they go hard at the breakdown, so that’s going to be particularly important.

They have a good set-piece, they caused Munster plenty of problems at maul and scrum time. And they have pace, they have international wingers and if we give them opportunities, we’ll be in trouble.

Sharks Squad:

1. Ntuthuko Mchunu, 2. Kerron van Vuuren, 3. Thomas du Toit (capt), 4. Justin Basson, 5. Reniel Hugo, 6. James Venter, 7. Dylan Richardson, 8. Phepsi Buthelezi, 9. Grant Williams, 10. Boeta Chamerlain, 11. Thaakir Abrahams, 12. Ben Tapuai, 13. Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 14. Werner Kok, 15. Aphelele Fassi. Replacements: 16. Dan Jooste, 17. Dian Bleuler, 18. Carlu Sadie, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21. Cameron Wright, 22. Marnus Potgieter, 23. Anthony Volmink.