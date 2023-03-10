Fassi to stay in Durban

Carl Peters

Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi announced on Thursday that he will be staying in Durban.

This after he was said to be talking to the Stormers about possibly moving to the Cape at the end of his current Sharks deal later this year.

Fassi signed a new, multi-year deal with the Sharks on Thursday and said in a video on social media:

I’ve loved every single moment here at the Sharks. Durban has been my home ever since I left high school. I’ve spent the last six years at a big franchise like the Sharks, it has been a massive privilege for me. You know, the time has come to start a new journey, a new chapter. I’m proud to announce my contract renewal with the Cell C Sharks. Durban is home, this jersey is home. Let’s go!

The player is currently out of action with a leg injury, though.

ALSO READ | Pressure on Mongalo as Sharks begin Currie Cup campaign

Meanwhile, the Pumas from Mpumalanga will start their Currie Cup defence against the Bulls in Pretoria on Sunday.

It will close off this weekend’s full, four-match opening programme for the 2023 Premier Division of the domestic competition.

For teams like the Bulls and Sharks, the Currie Cup fixtures will provide game-time to those players on the fringe of selection to the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Since the eight sides in the Premier Division will play each other at home and away until June for a minimum of 14 games each, before possible play-off possibilities, this means good opportunities for that section of players.

It is expected that the URC sides won’t risk using their star players especially with there being a race for URC play-off positions, in addition to Champions Cup fixtures also being on the horizon.

ALSO READ | Sharks ‘need more self-belief’

The Sharks open their Currie Cup campaign against the newly-promoted Griffons at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday afternoon and will look to make a positive start to their mission to make amends for last season’s disappointments in the competition.

They are guided by Joey Mongalo as coach this time, while former Sharks head coach Sean Everitt is now part of a Bulls technical team that includes Edgar Marutlulle, Gert Smal and Hugo van As.

CURRIE CUP FIXTURES

Friday

Griquas v Cheetahs — 4 pm

Saturday

Sharks v Griffons — 1.30 pm

Lions v WP — 3.30 pm

Sunday

Bulls v Pumas — 1 pm