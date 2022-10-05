Sharks are ready to hunt in Dublin

Carl Peters

Sharks personalities Phepsi Buthelezi (pictured) and Warren Whiteley have acknowledged that they have to be far more ruthless when they look to sink their rugby teeth into big Irish fish Leinster in Dublin on Saturday.

This intriguing tussle at the multi-purpose RDS Arena is the third and final match of the Sharks’ current tour in the United Rugby Championship (URC) programme.

It follows their tame victories against more modest prey over the past two weekends, the Dragons in Wales and Zebre in Italy.

Buthelezi, holder of the team’s No. 8 jersey, and Whiteley, a member of the coaching staff, both said from Ireland yesterday that facing the table-topping Leinster unit certainly requires them to avoid repeating previous errors and to have an “80-minute” showing for the first time on Saturday.

We have looked at the reasons for the dips in our performance. There were just a few technical issues. We have addressed them and we fully plan to give an 80-minute performance this week.

We know our potential and we are really looking forward to this game and to follow our game-plan. We believe we have everything we need to not only win this game, but the competition.

He said his team are not bothered by the fact they are missing their Springbok stars in contrast to Leinster having all their internationals available for the encounter, in addition to home advantage.

I think that’s the beauty of our squad. We have great depth and whichever teams goes out to play, is a quality one. We are just going to go out there and give our all.

Whiteley said they had made sure to look at their lineouts, rolling malls and loose-trio operations as part of their corrections on the training pitch.

“There are some specific details we have looked at. We were disappointed with the first game against Zebre particularly. We did make some improvement against Dragons, but we were still not up to standard.

“We know Leinster have a powerful team, with a powerful pack, so this is another opportunity for us to keep improving.

“Some of our players have not played much together, like in the loose trio, but they will get better as a combination. I think it is all about cohesion; finding the best combinations for the team.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 6.05 pm and is part of a full schedule of eight games in the URC across the weekend.

When the Sharks fly back, their first home match of this new season will feature Glasgow Warriors from Scotland at Kings Park in Durban on October 15.

URC FIXTURES

Friday

Edinburgh v Lions — 8.35 pm

Connacht v Munster — 8.35 pm

Saturday

Zebre v Stormers — 4 pm

Leinster v Sharks — 6.05 pm

Scarlets v Cardiff — 6.15 pm

Glasgow v Bulls — 8.35 pm

Ulster v Ospreys — 8.35 pm

Sunday

Benetton v Dragons — 3.45 pm