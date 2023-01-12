Sharks brace for Bègles

Carl Peters

When the Sharks resume Champions Cup duty in Durban on Saturday, Thomas du Toit expects that their leading players will welcome the pressure to produce the goods after they were rested for last week’s United Rugby Championship fixture in Ireland.

The likeable prop says that this forms part of their mission to make Kings Park a fortress for South African and European visitors, but he’s keeping mum on a possible move to Bath at the end of the current season.

Du Toit’s black-and-white gang host unpredictable Bordeaux Bègles at 5.15 pm on Saturday, having won the reverse fixture in south-western France in mid-December.

ALSO READ | Sharks aim to improve log position in tough URC

That stunning result came soon after the Sharks’ opening-day victory over English visitors Harlequins in the prestigious tournament.

But last weekend, the team’s recent winning streak across all competitions came to an end when their second-string side went down to Connacht in the United Rugby Championship in Ireland.

“We do have a rotational system; it is tough to play two matches in a row with the heavy travel burden,” said Du Toit, who has operated as the Sharks’ stand-in captain on several occasions.

“I don’t think you will lose match fitness by not playing one week. The best-case scenario is to play every week in terms of match fitness, but it does help to have a mental and physical break at times. After the rest last week [for the team’s biggest stars], there are certain expectations on us to do well in this game.”

We are putting a big emphasis on the Champions Cup, while we have a bit of pressure in the URC.

We are focusing on doing well in both competitions. One hundred percent, we are looking to win this one, and if we also win the next one, we will be sitting pretty.

Indeed, victory on Saturday will cement the Sharks’ bid to feature in the last-16 of the Champions Cup, following their two earlier wins.

ALSO READ | Sharks to avoid discliplinary issues in France, says Bongi

That’s a further reason for the franchise’s returning “big names” to produce their best this weekend.

The Cape-born “friendly giant” repeated a recent call by his director of rugby, Neil Powell, to make it extremely difficult for visiting teams to build composure at Kings Park and give home fans the best show possible. To that end, they will keep trying to produce “80-minute” performances, also for away matches.

We have spoken about that. We had that against the Bulls [recently]. I think that is a big target for most teams.

Du Toit acknowledged rumours that British outfit Bath might be interested in snapping him up when his Sharks contract ends later this year, but he said he had not signed any documents linked to Bath.

This is a big year for myself and the country. Personally, the biggest goal is to make the World Cup squad — with consistent performances for the Sharks. But at the moment, the most important thing is the coming game … My contract does expire at the end of this season, but nothing is set in stone yet.

In other matches involving South African sides, the coach-less Bulls host Exeter in Pretoria on Saturday night and the Stormers visit London Irish on Sunday afternoon.

CHAMPIONS CUP FIXTURES:

Friday

Clermont v Leicester — 10 pm

Saturday

Sale Sharks v Toulouse — 3 pm

Gloucester v Leinster — 3 pm

Sharks v Bordeaux Bègles — 5.15 pm

Munster v Northampton — 5.15 pm

Bulls v Exeter — 7.30 pm

La Rochelle v Ulster — 7.30 pm

Ospreys v Montpellier — 10 pm

Saracens v Lyon — 10 pm

Sunday

Castres v Edinburgh — 3 pm

London Irish v Stormers — 3 pm

Racing 92 v Harlequins — 5.15 pm