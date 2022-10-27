Sharks brace for Bulls

Carl Peters

Articulate Sharks prop Ntuthuko Mchunu firmly believes that facing a “big South African derby” against the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship demands that his team forget about last week’s fixture drama involving Ulster and this week’s absence of their powerful Springboks.

The former Maritzburg College head boy says that it came as “shocking news” when last Saturday’s clash with Ulster was postponed just a day before kick-off, due to crippling gastroenteritis in the Irish visitors’ camp.

But because they can’t change what has happened, they are now fully focused on being in the best possible condition to lock horns with the Bulls in Pretoria on Sunday, even though their “inspiring” Springboks won’t be around due to the national team’s imminent international tour to Europe.

“It was quite shocking news on Friday, because we had had a good win the week before [over Glasgow] and were really looking forward to the game,” said Mchunu on Wednesday.

“We had prepared well, but, unfortunately for us, we did not play. But some players will be really fresh this week.

“Playing the Bulls is always a big game — a big South African derby. We are taking care of what we need to take care of and will prepare well for the game.

“Going up to Loftus is never easy; we have to be prepared for a physical derby. We know they will front up, but we definitely will front up, too.

“The past is the past, we are looking forward. Both teams will want to win against each other.”

He said the Sharks’ Boks will be sorely missed again — the first three games of this URC season also excluded the Boks — but the other players in the camp are ready to fill the void.

The Boks are good guys on and off the field,” said the 23-year-old from Durban. “They feed energy into the team. I try to maximise on the learnings from them, because they teach us a lot. The guys who went on tour at the start of the URC season are looking good.

Sunday’s fixture in Pretoria has two unusual characteristics — an irregular match-day for rugby, and uncommon pink jerseys to be used.

The latter’s purpose is to boost the need for awareness and early detection of breast cancer amid the sporting spectacle. The Bulls will be playing in support of the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) and the Sharks for PinkDrive.

Both teams will carry the “United We Care” message on their backs, plus the referees for the six URC matches in Europe this weekend will wear special pink jerseys to mark the occasion.

In terms of the log table, the Sharks dropped to seventh spot after their clash with Ulster was postponed, while the Bulls jumped into third place. But the Sharks have at least one game in hand over the teams sitting above them on the log, although whether their powerful Boks will be available for whenever the Ulster clash is rescheduled remains to be seen.

What seems to be a common issue now, though, is that all the teams will seek maximum points in this official Round 7 before the URC programme takes a back seat to international fixtures for roughly a month.

A second South African derby sees the Lions host the Stormers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have announced that all tickets purchased for last weekend’s ill-fated match will be refunded at TicketPro or the Sharks ticket office, depending on where they were bought.

URC FIXTURES

Tomorrow

Scarlets v Leinster — 8.35 pm

Glasgow v Benetton — 8.35 pm

Saturday

Lions v Stormers — 4 pm

Dragons v Zebre — 6.15 pm

Munster v Ulster — 6.15 pm

Ospreys v Connacht — 8.35 pm

Sunday

Bulls v Sharks — 3 pm

Cardiff v Edinburgh — 3 pm